Amanda Kloots Shares Son’s Walking Milestone While Husband Nick Cordero Remains In ICU Fighting COVID-19

Despite husband Nick Cordero’s health concerns, Amanda Kloots is celebrating a milestone in their son’s life.

Kloots celebrated little Elvis Eduardo’s first time walking on Instagram, while the Broadway star remains in the ICU while battling COVID-19.

“We have a WALKER!” she captioned a clip to Instagram.

“Ready? One… two… okay, walk to mama!” Kloots can be heard in the short video as Elvis takes his first steps. “Come on, come on.”

Walking isn’t the only milestone Cordero has been in the hospital for, last week Elvis turned one.

“Tomorrow is Elvis’ first birthday. He was born at 6:41 a.m. We have some fun things planned for the little guy,” Kloots said on her Instagram Story last Tuesday. “I’ll definitely be FaceTiming with Nick at some point. It breaks my heart that Nick can’t be there — I literally can’t even talk about it because it makes me so sad.”

“I plan on FaceTiming so he can see Elvis,” she added. “I’m trying to prepare myself for the emotional day of Elvis turning 1, but then [also] not having Nick there, knowing how much he’d want to be there. I think it’s going to be really hard.”

Kloots uses her social media platforms to update fans on Cordero’s health.