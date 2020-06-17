Netflix Explores The Dark Side Of Gymnastics In ‘Athlete A’ Trailer

A new Netflix documentary digs up the dirt behind professional gymnastics.

RELATED: First Trailer For Marriage Drama ‘The Nest’

“Athlete A” follows a team of investigative journalists from The Indianapolis Star. Steve Bert, Marisa Kwiatkowski, Mark Alesia, and Tim Evans broke the story of former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar assaulting young female gymnasts.

The film was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. Unfortunately, the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: ‘The Politician’ Gets Campaign Going In Season 2 Trailer

“Athlete A” premieres June 24 on Netflix.