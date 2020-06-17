‘The Rookie’ Plans To Address Police Brutality Next Season

Police dramas are responding to the times.

According to Deadline, the upcoming third season of “The Rookie” will address issues surrounding police brutality.

RELATED: Fergie Brings Son Axl To Black Lives Matter Protests

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said that series creator Alexi Hawley is consulting experts on policing in America for the new season.

“Alexi Hawley is a really thoughtful ally and partner and has been in the writers’ room for some time, already planning to address the current conversation going on around police work,” she said.

RELATED: Ron Perlman Challenges Ted Cruz To A Fight In Support Of Black Lives Matter Following Twitter Feud

“I’m impressed with his thoughtfulness and leadership about hearing and adapting the current conversations to the storylines,” she added. “It’s a diverse writers room and I’m hearing that the conversations going on in that room are inspired and give me hope that that show will address and not ignore the conversations around policing.”

Nathan Fillion stars in the series as the oldest rookie cop in the LAPD.