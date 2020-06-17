Dolly Parton Teams Up With ‘Drag Race’ Alum Nina West For ‘Kindness Is Queen’ Project

Dolly Parton and Nina West are coming together for a new initiative.

The two Queens kickstarted their “Kindness Is Queen” project, a charity clothing line, benefitting both Parton’s Imagination Library, which gifts free books to children and The Nina West Foundation that raises money for LGBTQ+ organizations.

“We’re thrilled to announce a very special partnership between country music legend Dolly Parton and Nina West. The two queens of kindness have teamed up for the Dolly x Nina Collection in an effort to support kindness and hope, and benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and The Nina West Foundation,” West shared on Instagram.

RELATED: Petitions Call To Tear Down Confederate Statues — And Replace Them With Statues Of Britney Spears Or Dolly Parton

Adding, “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. The Nina West Foundation supports organizations that benefit and service LGBTQIA+ youth and families.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton On Whether She Considers Herself A Feminist: ‘I Suppose I Am’

The collection includes a $34.99 t-shirt, a $14.99 pin and a $24.99 tote bag with the logo of the line on it.