Haim Has A Tiny Desk Concert From Home

Haim was forced to find their own tiny desks for an at-home concert.

NPR Music invited the three sisters to perform in the band’s iconic Tiny Desk Concert series. Unfortunately, the tiny desk is nowhere to be seen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alana, Danielle and Este instead performed from three separate locations.

The sisterly trio perfectly harmonized on songs like “Step Up” and “I Know Alone” without even being in the same room.

Haim release their third studio album Women in Music Pt. III on June 26.