Al Roker’s Daughter Leila Roker Speaks Out About Racism: ‘It’s Time For Use To Go Beyond Hashtags’

Leila Roker wants real action to be taken on ending racism.

The 21-year-old freelance journalist, social media coordinator and daughter of “Today” co-anchor Al Roker penned an essay for People about fighting racism in America.

“I don’t think any Black kid remembers the first time their parents sat them down to have ‘the talk,” she wrote. “From an early age, you start to notice on your own that your teachers and classmates speak to you a little differently. I think all people of colour, not just Black, have experienced that.”

Roker continued, “My parents always told me that you have to be twice as good to get half as far. It will be difficult to navigate your career because most of the time, people in high positions won’t look like you. Once you’re able to get your foot in the door, you may also feel like you’re representing a whole community, which can feel like a lot of pressure. You have to hold yourself to a higher standard, which is a tough lesson to learn when you’re young.”

She also wrote about how growing up in white spaces affected her experience of the world.

“I grew up attending a predominantly white private school, and the experience made me grow up a lot faster,” Roker said. “There were not a lot of people who looked like me, so I started soul searching as a child, trying to figure out who I was. My parents were more strict with me because they knew I couldn’t do certain things other kids were doing and getting away with. My standard had to be set a lot higher for a reason.”

Roker also pushed everyone to join her in fighting for change.

“It’s time for us to go beyond hashtags and take action,” she said. “It’s really important that we vote, call our local representatives to demand change and make donations if you are not comfortable protesting. You can no longer surround yourself with people who think things are okay right now. It’s more important than ever to hold people accountable if you want to see real change.”