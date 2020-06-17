Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary In Yosemite

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are celebrating their two-year relationship.

The actor, 27, took to Instagram on Wednesday to honour their anniversary, spending it together in Yosemite in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains.

“A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite, but happy two year anniversary,” Sprouse captioned a selfie of the pair. “Here’s to us looking more alike with each passing year until we’re a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travellers trespassing into our woods.”

“I love you,” he concluded.

Palvin previously opened up about she met her boyfriend, telling W Magazine that he actually slid into her DMs.

“He slid into my DMs,” she told the mag. He agreed, adding, “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”