Scott Helman Shaves His Head In Reverse In ‘Wait No More’ Music Video

Scott Helman is going through some things in the new music video for “Wait No More”.

Helman’s latest visuals are shot in reverse: starting with him shaving chunks of his hair while covered in a mess of paint. The video then backtracks to show Helman burning his songwriting books and instruments, face-and-finger painting and un-renovating his room.

Despite the video being backwards, Helman sings the song in real time. This means the young artist had to learn to mouth the lyrics backwards.

“I reversed the song, added markers, and rehearsed each day for an hour or so. It was frustrating at times, but I started to get the hang of it, and by shoot day I knew the entire song backwards by heart,” said Helman.

“We rehearsed the shot all day since we had one chance at getting it right,” he continued. “It was hectic and nerve-wracking (and we destroyed our living room in the process) but I think the final product was well worth it.”

The new single “Wait No More” will be featured on Helman’s next collection of songs, due out later this year.