Bravo Fires ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Peter Hunziker, Citing ‘Racist’ Social Media Post

Man overboard!

Deckhand Peter Hunziker has been fired from Slice reality show “Below Deck Mediterranean” due to an allegedly racist social media post.

Bravo, which airs the series in the U.S., issued a joint statement with the show’s production company, 51 Minds, on Wednesday to confirm Hunziker’s firing.

“Peter Hunziker of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ has been terminated for his racist post,” reads the statement. “Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.”

While the precise nature of the post wasn’t detailed, the statement indicates it was bad enough that he was axed from the show immediately after Bravo execs were made aware of it.

“Peter first joined ‘Below Deck Med’ as a deckhand in the current season five, which premiered on June 1 and has aired three episodes,” the statement continues.

“As soon as the post was discovered, the decision was made to sever ties with the cast member. While the show is currently in post-production, Peter’s role will be minimized in the back half of the season,” the statement concludes.

Hunziker’s termination follows Bravo’s recent firing of “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after they called the police to report Faith Stowers — the show’s sole Black cast member — for a crime she didn’t commit.