Danny Masterson Professes Innocence After Being Charged With Raping 3 Women

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape, involving three different women. The alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2003.

According to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the former “That ’70s Show” star has been charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in 2003 and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December 2003.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division, who is prosecuting the case, said all of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

If convicted, Masterson faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison.

The statement also notes that the DA’s Office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases; one was dropped due to insufficient evidence, while the other had exceeded the statute of limitations.

Masterson is set to be arraigned on Sept. 18.

Masterson’s criminal defence attorney Tom Meserau issued a statement. “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” said Meserau.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” the statement concluded. “The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Allegations of sexual assault were first raised against Masterson in 2017. At the time, a rep for Masterson — who is a Scientologist — told the Times that the “false allegations” were made as a way to boost ratings of a television series that featured former Scientologists sharing their experiences with the church, alleging that one of Masterson’s accusers “only came forward after speaking with one of the show’s producers.