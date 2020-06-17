Bruce Springsteen Calls U.S. Government Response To Pandemic ‘A National Disgrace,’ Tells Trump To ‘Put On A F**king Mask’

The Boss has a message for U.S. President Donald Trump — and it’s got a great big F-bomb in it.

Bruce Springsteen hosted his SiriusXM radio show “From My Home to Yours” this week, telling listeners he had originally intended to share some of his favourite summertime songs, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to a change of plans.

“With 100,000-plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off,” he said at the top of the show, reported Rolling Stone.

“Those lives deserve better than being simply inconvenient statistics for our president’s re-election efforts. It’s a national disgrace,” he continued.

“Instead of celebrating the joys of summer today, we will be contemplating our current circumstances with the coronavirus and the cost it has drawn from our nation,” said Springsteen. “We will be calculating what we’ve lost, sending prayers for the deceased and the families they have left behind. If you are ready for a rock ‘n’ roll requiem, stay tuned.”

Before introducing Bob Dylan’s “Disease of Conceit”, he offered a special message directed at Trump.

“With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country,” he said. “Put on a f**king mask.”