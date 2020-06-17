Kristen Dunst On Why She’s Over Award Shows: ‘It’s Annoying That They Make You Care About It’

Kirsten Dunst spoke with IndieWire about her Showtime dramedy “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”, discussing how she was able to place her own “rage” into her portrayal of upwardly mobile water park employee Krystal Stubbs.

“I could put a lot of my rage into Krystal. She’s so instinctual in the way she acts. Her behaviour is all over the place because she just doesn’t care. I liked that I didn’t have to hide any of those feelings,” Dunst explained.

“I put in everything I had,” Dunst added. “People relate better to the character they’re watching. You want to see actors show all the ugliness and everything that they have inside of them. That’s what makes a character you want to watch and fight for.”

Dunst’s performance in the show won her a Golden Globe nomination, but she admitted she’s not that interested in the pursuit of awards.

“It’s annoying that they make you care about it. I’d be fine if there was none of this,” she said, noting that the excitement she once experienced preparing for red carpets has been replaced by aggravation.

“When I was younger [on the red carpet] I’d be like ‘We’re all here together taking a picture for our movie. It’s so exciting.’ Now, I’m like ‘Oh, God, I’m gonna get criticized for every little piece of my hair, makeup, and outfit,” she added.