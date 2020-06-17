Kristen Wiig And Fiancé Avi Rothman Welcome Twins, Born Via Surrogate

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman are the proud parents of twins.

According to Us Weekly, the “Saturday Night Live” alum and her fiancé, an actor and writer, welcomed the babies via a surrogate earlier this year.

When she returned to “SNL” to virtually host the Mother’s Day show in May, she hinted at impending motherhood while paying tribute to her own mom.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” said Wiig in the show. “But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

In August 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that Wiig, 46, and Rothman, 42, had gotten engaged a few months earlier, after dating for three years.