‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey Reveals She’s Pansexual

By Brent Furdyk.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Madison Bailey, star of Netflix teen drama “Outer Banks” took to social media, to share an announcement: she’s pansexual.

In a TikTok video she posted last month, the 21-year-old actress wrote, “Nobody knows that pansexual means.

She added: “Girls. Boys. Trans boys. Trans girls. Nonbinary babies. It’s what’s on the inside boo.”

 

@madsbaileybabeJust to clarify. 🏳️‍🌈♬ I Like Him – Princess Nokia

Meanwhile, Bailey introduced her new girlfriend, University of North Carolina at Charlotte basketball player Mariah Linney, to her followers on Instagram. 

View this post on Instagram

🦋

A post shared by Mariah Linney (@mofiyah99) on

Click to View Gallery

Virtual LGBTQ+ Events Taking Place For Pride 2020
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP