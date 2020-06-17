‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey Reveals She’s Pansexual

Madison Bailey, star of Netflix teen drama “Outer Banks” took to social media, to share an announcement: she’s pansexual.

In a TikTok video she posted last month, the 21-year-old actress wrote, “Nobody knows that pansexual means.

She added: “Girls. Boys. Trans boys. Trans girls. Nonbinary babies. It’s what’s on the inside boo.”

Meanwhile, Bailey introduced her new girlfriend, University of North Carolina at Charlotte basketball player Mariah Linney, to her followers on Instagram.