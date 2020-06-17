‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey Reveals She’s Pansexual

Madison Bailey, star of Netflix teen drama “Outer Banks” took to social media, to share an announcement: she’s pansexual.
In a TikTok video she posted last month, the 21-year-old actress wrote, “Nobody knows that pansexual means.
She added: “Girls. Boys. Trans boys. Trans girls. Nonbinary babies. It’s what’s on the inside boo.”
@madsbaileybabeJust to clarify. 🏳️🌈♬ I Like Him – Princess Nokia
Meanwhile, Bailey introduced her new girlfriend, University of North Carolina at Charlotte basketball player Mariah Linney, to her followers on Instagram.