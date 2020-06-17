‘Today’ Co-Hosts Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Visit ‘Ellen’, Talk Delaying Wedding, Eye Surgery Due To Pandemic

“Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for a virtual visit to talk about being paired together on the NBC morning show.

Host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kotb about her previous appearance on her show, in January, and Kotb confirmed that she participated in a “dance party” backstage while cranking an Alicia Keys song.

As she was dancing in the dressing room, she spied none other than Keys herself, and enticed her to join in and dance to her own song.

Meanwhile, the duo also discuss the things that they’ve had to be postponed while quarantining in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Is In Tears As She Officiates Surprise Zoom Wedding For Arizona Couple

For Guthrie, some scheduled eye surgery had to be put off, while Kotb was forced delay something even bigger: her own wedding, postponing her nuptials with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“It was a destination wedding, which meant people getting on planes, so we’re kind of holding out to see what could happen,” Kotb explained, “but the destination we were going to is turning into to one of the [coronavirus] hotspots, so it looks like we may have to postpone. We’re kind of bummed about that.”

In another portion of the interview, Kotb and Guthrie explain why the experience of being separated from each other during quarantine has proven to them both that they’re the ideal “Today” match — watch: