Rob Lowe Reveals He’s Friends With Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Rob Lowe famously played a Democrat on “The West Wing”, and he made a surprising revelation recently about being friends with an arch conservative: Republican Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

In a conversation with Conan O’Brien on his “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”, Lowe discussed plans to launch his own podcast, inviting people with whom he’s formed friendships over the years.

Following on that, O’Brien asked for some examples of a famous friend that people would find surprising.

“Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas,” Lowe replied.

According to Lowe, he met Thomas at the Supreme Court when he was inducted into the Horatio Alger Society, a nonprofit that offers scholarships to deserving low-income students.

“I got inducted into the Horatio Alger Society a couple years ago,” he told O’Brien, “It’s a very exclusive, very amazing society that provides scholarships for kids who come from just terrible, terrible backgrounds, but they are the best and the brightest in their classes. And the society of people in it are pretty studly, he’s one of them. So that’s how we met.”

When Lowe met Thomas, he divulged, “he’s like, ‘If you ever need anything, call my number. This is my cellphone.”

When Lowe’s son decided to go to law school, he decided to seek some advice from the Supreme Court Justice, “so I call this cellphone and he answers it.”

Quipped Lowe: “And you’re like, ‘Jeez, shouldn’t there be, like, a vetting process?’”

Lowe says he and Thomas chatted for about 45 minutes about his son’s options, and have kept in touch ever since.