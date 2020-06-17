Dina Lohan Engaged To Internet Boyfriend Jesse Nadler: See Her Ring

Dina Lohan is an engaged woman.

Lindsay Lohan’s mom is engaged to Jesse Nadler, the man she has dated on and off on the Internet for several years, ET confirms. Dina, 57, showed off her engagement ring on social media on Wednesday.

Dina and Jesse broke up in April 2019 after five years of dating long distance and online. According to Page Six, they reconciled in April of this year. Nadler told the outlet that he sent Lohan her engagement ring through the mail because they’re unable to travel due to coronavirus. He remains in California caring for his ailing mother, while Dina is in New York.

Nader said he and Dina plan on getting married “the first hour” he makes it back to her.