Sean Penn Opens Up About His ‘Terrible’ Audition For ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’

Sean Penn discussed a charity table read for “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”, as well as revealing the story about his “terrible” audition for the film during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”.

Penn, who played Jeff Spicoli in the 1982 flick, is set to take on a different role for the upcoming event, which is raising money for his charity CORE.

Fallon mentioned he’d heard Penn “came in for the audition” for the film “and said, ‘I’m not gonna audition. I know who Spicoli is. So, if you want — if you want to see him, you have to hire me.'”

Penn then replied, “it’s mostly true.”

“The way I remember it was that I — long before I had a penny in my pocket, had a kind of feeling of entitlement as an actor, not because I thought I was so good, but because I thought the rest were not so good,” he continued. “That gave me an awful lot of confidence, and I read this part, and I just said, ‘I know this thing.’”

Penn admitted he “resented” auditions.

He shared, “I was terrible at it and self-conscious. I thought, I need the mask of it being a job to get the music in me and go. So, I just wanted them to just give it to me, trust me.

“I auditioned, and it was terrible and flat, and I knew I wasn’t willing to hit the kind of music of this character that I thought it was and had familiarity with, too… so, they dismissed me, and I left.”

However, he still ended up nabbing the job, and as he said, the rest is history.

See more in the clip above.