Liz Phair Shares Catchy Song About Twitter’s New Voice Feature, Using Twitter’s New Voice Feature

Liz Phair proved she can write a song about anything with her new Twitter post.

The social media platform recently announced its new audio tweet feature; Phair celebrated the occasion by singing a song about it.

She sang, “Oh yeah, Twitter didn’t pay me to say this/ But I like it very much/ I like it a lot/ I think I’ll use it too much.”

Phair concluded, “Don’t be surprised if you never hear from me again because I’m just playing with the sound feature…”

The musician hasn’t been the only one getting involved with Twitter’s latest feature.

Cardi B, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, and Lil Nas X have also shared messages.

See more of the celeb reaction below.

This is my first AUDIO tweet. pic.twitter.com/REA5huB6oJ — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 17, 2020