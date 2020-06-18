‘Even Stevens’ Cast & Crew Recall Shia LaBeouf’s Bold Audition Move During Virtual Reunion

Shia LaBeouf always knew he was going to be a star!

The cast and crew of “Even Stevens” reunited for a virtual video chat on Wednesday, sharing fun stories and fond memories from their time on the beloved Disney family series.

The group — which included stars Christy Carlson Romano, Nick Spano, AJ Trauth, Lauren Frost, Tom Virtue, Steven Anthony Lawrence and more, as well as producers, writers, and crew members from makeup, wardrobe and casting — shared plenty of hilarious stories from their time on set. Among the moments were the pirate joke that landed Lawrence the part of “Beans,” an anecdote about the cast having to don diapers to jump in a vat of chili and, of course, an impromptu performance of Romano’s fan-favorite musical number, “We Went to the Moon in 1969.”

While LaBeouf, who played the eccentric Louis Stevens throughout the show’s three-season run, wasn’t able to join the reunion, the cast made a few quick shout outs to their former co-star. “We owe a lot of [the show’s] success to his raw talent,” Spano noted.

They also shared a hilarious story from LaBeouf’s audition process, which proved that, even as a kid, the “Honey Boy” star had the confidence of an A-lister.

“I feel like [Shia] told me this story or maybe Matt [Dearborn, ‘Even Stevens’ creator and EP] or somebody told me this story, that, it was the auditions for Louis Stevens and Shia comes into the waiting room and starts introducing himself to all the other kid actors auditioning for Louis, saying, ‘Hey, I’m Shia, I’m playing Louis Stevens!” Trauth recalled.