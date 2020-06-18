LL Cool J On Ending Racism In America: ‘We Have A Righteous And Just Cause’

LL Cool J is happy to see people on the street fighting for change.

The iconic rapper was on MSNBC on Wednesday and talked about the Black Lives Matter protests and the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks.

“We have a righteous and just cause,” he told host Ari Melber. “We have a righteous beef. The world knows that… They watched that man get murdered, and they watched it happen over the course of eight minutes and 46 seconds, and this was the first time that it wasn’t debatable.”

He added, “What we’ve also found out from this is that the globe in general, people are inherently good. For the most part, when you look out at those protests and you look at the people on the front lines out there, they’re all hues, all ethnicities, all races, all genders.”

“Don’t get me wrong, Black lives absolutely matter, but the fact that there are so many people supporting this movement just shows you that we truly do have the moral high ground and this is something that is real to people,” LL said.