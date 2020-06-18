Katherine Langford Picks Up A Sword In Netflix’s ‘Cursed’ Trailer

Katherine Langford makes an emphatic return to Netflix in the new fantasy series “Cursed”.

The “13 Reasons Why” star picks up a sword to wage war in a TV show based on a book by TV writer Tom Wheeler and comics legend Frank Miller. “Cursed” is a twist on the King Arthur legend, with Langford starring as the magical Lady of the Lake, Nimue.

“Cursed” also stars Devon Terrell as Arthur and Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin.

Netflix is building anticipation for the series with a super cool trailer that dropped Thursday. The one-minute clip nails the all-action, slow-motion, zoom-in-and-out camera style, all tied together with Langford’s impactful narration.

“Cursed” premieres July 17 on Netflix.