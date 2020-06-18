Duffy Shares Emotional New Track ‘River In The Sky’ Written ‘For The Better Days To Come’

Duffy shared her new song “River in the Sky” Thursday.

The singer’s release comes after she first opened up in February about her terrifying rape and four-week-long kidnapping ordeal.

Duffy confirmed the new track is “for the better days to come.”

She sings in the chorus, “Why oh why do we cry, do we cry / Just like a river in the sky.”

Give the song a listen below.

Duffy took a step back from the public eye after the release of her second album, Endlessly, back in 2010.

She wrote on Instagram of her absence in February, “The truth is, and please trust me I am okay and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days.”

“Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

The musician then spoke more about the horrific incident in a piece titled The 5th House.