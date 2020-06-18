Graduate Singing U.S. National Anthem Joined By Opera Singer For ‘Magical Duet’

A Portland State University graduate got a patriotic and musical surprise recently.

Madisen Hallberg was recording a video of herself singing the U.S. national anthem for her class’ virtual graduation ceremony when she was joined by a fellow singer.

Trained opera singer Emmanuel Henreid, who goes by Onry, was passing by when he saw Hallberg recording the song and decided to harmonize along with her for what the “Today” show called a “magical duet.”

A Portland State University student was recording the national anthem for her virtual graduation ceremony when a classically trained opera singer asked if he could join her. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zxcTrYjMXr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 18, 2020

Speaking to ABC News, Hallberg said the moment was “symbolic for what we need to do as a people and as a community,” adding that when people are singing together they need to “blend with them and harmonize with them.”

Onry added, “It was a beautiful moment that we shared, and in that moment, I realized that it’s essential for us to raise our voices in empowerment and in love for one another.”