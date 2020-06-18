Kelly Clarkson Gives Off ’80s Vibes With Epic Cover Of Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’

Kelly Clarkson and her band gave off some major ’80s vibes as they belted out “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” for her latest “Quaraoke”.

The singer put her own spin on the 1983 Eurythmics track, with each band member playing their instruments from home while singing along.

Clarkson’s performance is the latest in a long line of covers, most of which were filmed from her Montana ranch before she recently moved back to Los Angeles.

The talk show host recently sang Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools”, telling viewers: “It’s a complicated time. It’s a time to reflect, listen and connect with each other.

“But sometimes we also need to balance it and take time for ourselves.

“I’m happy to say my band and I have continued to make some fun music.”

She also honoured those protesting oppression and racism with a cover of U2’s hit single “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”.