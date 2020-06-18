Late ‘Sopranos’ Star James Gandolfini Once Said He Would ‘Beat The F**k Out Of Harvey Weinstein’

Do not mess with James Gandolfini.

Gandolfini famously played Italian-American crime boss Tony Soprano on HBO’s “The Sopranos”. It turns out the man was just as imposing in real life, according to co-stars Steve Schirripa (Bobby) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher).

Schirripa and Imperioli appeared on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. They told the story of how Gandolfini once told them he was going to beat up now-disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for pestering him.

“He said, ‘Harvey Weinstein keeps calling, he wants me to do “Letterman” and I said no.’ And he got f**king nasty with Jim,” Schirripa shared. “Jim said, ‘I will beat the f**k out of Harvey Weinstein! He f**king calls me again, I will beat the f**k out of him!”

“‘For the money he paid me, I’m not f*cking doing it!'” Gandolfini said, per Schirripa. “Swear to God. And this is before all the Harvey Weinstein s**t when he was still king s**t.”

On Feb. 24, Weinstein was convicted on one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree. On March 11, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He is still facing a criminal trial in Los Angeles.