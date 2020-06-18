Selena Gomez Gives Her Instagram Account Over To Politician And Voting Rights Activist Stacey Abrams

Selena Gomez is lending her platform to an important voice.

On Wednesday, the singer handed over her Instagram account — and her 180 million followers — to politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

RELATED: Ruby Bridges Takes Over Selena Gomez’s Instagram, Shares Never Seen Before Footage From The Day She Integrated To An All-White School

Abrams used the account to share a message about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We fight for the right to be seen, the right to be heard, and the right to direct the course of history,” she wrote. “Right now we are experiencing a massive cultural change, and history shows that we understand what is at stake: Power.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez-Produced ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ To Make Theatrical Debut In July

In a video, Abrams reflected on the 1992 riots following the Rodney King verdict and how the current movement emerged.

“It could have been me,” she said. “Justice does not exist if it is selective.”

Over the weekend, Gomez handed over her account to Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana in 1960.