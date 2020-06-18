Selena Gomez Gives Her Instagram Account Over To Politician And Voting Rights Activist Stacey Abrams

Selena Gomez is lending her platform to an important voice.
On Wednesday, the singer handed over her Instagram account — and her 180 million followers — to politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.
View this post on Instagram
Please meet Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams). Stacey is a New York Times bestselling author, nonprofit CEO and political leader. After serving as Democratic Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives in 2018, Abrams became the Democratic nominee for Governor of Georgia, where she won more votes than any other Democrat in the state’s history. Abrams was the first black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the United States. Today Stacey is taking over my Instagram!
Abrams used the account to share a message about the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We fight for the right to be seen, the right to be heard, and the right to direct the course of history,” she wrote. “Right now we are experiencing a massive cultural change, and history shows that we understand what is at stake: Power.”
View this post on Instagram
We fight for the right to be seen, the right to be heard, and the right to direct the course of history. Right now we are experiencing a massive cultural change, and history shows that we understand what is at stake: Power. The United States has always fumbled in its pursuit of social equality, whether it’s stories of police brutality or the invisibility of the disabled community and who we say we are as a country is not currently held up by how our systems behave. But, we have the ability to permanently affect policies and shape the delivery of justice. This is a vision that only comes into being when everyone has a true voice in our futures. We are in a new manifesto for our progressive future, one emboldened by understanding that our time of waiting is over. And I am with you in this fight.⠀ ⠀ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams)
In a video, Abrams reflected on the 1992 riots following the Rodney King verdict and how the current movement emerged.
“It could have been me,” she said. “Justice does not exist if it is selective.”
Over the weekend, Gomez handed over her account to Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana in 1960.