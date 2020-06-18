Peter Sarsgaard On The Real Life Story Of ‘Mr. Jones’ And The Fight Against ‘Fake News’

The new drama “Mr. Jones” may take place nearly 90 years ago, but its message is still very relevant today.

In an era of “fake news,” the look at Welsh journalist Gareth Jones’ quest to bring the truth about the man-made Ukrainian famine-genocide under Stalin’s regime in the early 1930s is as timely as ever.

James Norton stars as Jones, a reporter who ventures out on an unsanctioned trip to Ukraine where he comes face-to-face with the horrific realities of the famine known as the Holodomor, a plan manufactured by Stalin to quash the Ukrainian independence movement. Up against the regime, Jones also faces Walter Duranty (Peter Sarsgaard), the Moscow Bureau Chief for the New York Times whose denial of the famine and attempts to discredit Jones kept the Western media in the dark.

“Walter Duranty was someone who in his own way helped cover up the Ukrainian genocide where millions of people starved to death,” Sarsgaard tells ET Canada.

The actor, who received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as editor Chuck Lane in “Shattered Glass” the biopic of Stephen Glass, the New Republic writer who fabricated stories for fame, finds parallels between Glass and Duranty.

“The reason why Stephen Glass from ‘Shattered Glass’ did what he did… it always seems to be not for ideological reasons, usually, but just for personal greed and [his] own sort of political desires. In the case of Stephen Glass it was to be admired and popular, and for Walter Duranty to have the important position of being the docent to Russia and being a guy who was taken seriously by artists,” he explains, adding Duranty was known for throwing wild parties as an “It Boy” in Moscow, which the film offers a taste of.

“He had a taste for art and I understand that. I can imagine how wonderful it was to have these fantastic parties with the leading intellectuals of the day coming through and how easy it would be to bury your head in the sand,” Sarsgaard says, explaining how he read two biographies on Duranty to get an understanding of him for the role in “Mr. Jones”. “It all comes down to personal wants and needs.”

It’s a theme that continues to crop up in current reporting as Sarsgaard sees the same type of ego-driven journalism in the media today.

“They do it to improve their own ratings. They have a popular show, job security and make their large paycheques. It’s so rarely because they actually believe by distorting the truth or by lying or doing whatever they’re doing that they’re advancing a personal agenda that they really believe in,” he says, citing investigative journalists Jeremy Scahill, Amy Goodman and The Intercept as the ones following in Jones’ footsteps to share the truth in a world inundated with “fake news.”

Not only was the story of “Mr. Jones” a timely one to tell, but it also offered Sarsgaard the chance to work with Academy Award-nominated Polish director Agnieszka Holland.

“She’s been around actors her entire life and is someone who has put her own neck on the line for her beliefs, so I felt like I was in the hands of not just one of our great filmmakers, but a revolutionary – a radical voice,” Sarsgaard says of working with Holland on the film. “Wonderful to be on set and see a very young crew. All these young people and all of these departments, the way that they all respect her, they all follow her, she has such an easy sense of leadership. She’s this little tiny woman with a bearing that is exactly what I love in a director.”

“Totally secure, totally direct, not afraid to back someone down but also just creating like a little lily pad for an actor to act on. She’s like, ‘everyone back away, other room, the actor is doing his work,'” he laughs.

“I really hope I get to work with her again. I love being with her. I’m sending it out into the world right now, whatever she does next, any part, I will play for her,” he adds, putting the request out into the universe.

While Sarsgaard waits for Holland’s call and audiences must wait to see him as District Attorney Gil Colson in “The Batman”, the actor has several other projects set for release, including a short film directed by his wife Maggie Gyllenhaal, which will land on Netflix shortly.

“That was really fun,” he says of the role in the short called “Penelope”. Sarsgaard will again partner with his wife for another film directed by Gyllenhaal.

“I’m doing a part in her next movie that’ a full-length movie with Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley and that’s called ‘The Lost Daughter’ based on the Elena Ferrante book,” he says, teasing the part. “That character I am really looking forward to playing. It’s like a deeply romantic character and idiosyncratic and it deeply complicates this young woman’s life. I get to be kind of joyful”.

“Mr. Jones” is available for rent on iTunes and the Cineplex Store on June 19, and on VOD on July 3 in Canada.