Lady Gaga’s Fan Recalls Why The Singer Gave Her The Leather Jacket She Was Wearing

One Lady Gaga fan got the ultimate gift from the singer. Shannon McKee recalls an exchange she had with the 34-year-old pop star at a market in Malibu, California, that led to her going home with a new leather jacket.

McKee, 27, tells the “Today“ show that she first encountered Gaga when she commented on her outerwear.

“I walked in and I was like, ‘Hey, that’s a really bad a** jacket you got on,'” McKee remembers telling Gaga.“And she said, ‘Thank you.’ I kind of recognized the voice, but I’m not one to really go up to celebrities.”

McKee then left the market but later decided she wanted to go back in and tell the singer something else.

“I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me,” McKee says. “And so when I went back, I was like, ‘Hey, you’re Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you’re the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally.'”

McKee says that Gaga appeared to be moved by the story, telling her to tell her friend that she loves him. At the time, Gaga was out with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and didn’t want to pose for photos, but handed McKee her jacket instead.

“As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, ‘You loved my jacket so much. Here. It’s yours. Put it on right now. You be bad a** with it now,'” McKee shares.

In the moment, which was caught on camera by some nearby paparazzi, Gaga is wearing a black bra top and leggings with a white mask over her face as she hands over the embellished leather jacket to McKee.

The moving exchanged just so happened to occur during Pride month. For ways to celebrate Pride amid quarantine, watch the clip below:

