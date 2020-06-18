Chip And Joanna Gaines Involve Kids In Moving Discussion About Race

Chip and Joanna Gaines are looking to raise their five children with an awareness of racial injustice. The former “Fixer Upper” stars appeared on the latest episode of Emmanuel Acho’s new headline-making video series, “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man”.

“Our family wants to hear what you have to say and the idea of having an uncomfortable conversation with a black man is exactly what we need for this exact time,” Chip tells Emmanuel in the clip.

Throughout the video, topics of raising kids with “colour blindness,” progress, and people not identifying as racists are all discussed. When Joanna notes that she and Chip had first felt like they were raising their five kids — Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, Crew, 1 — not to see colour, Emmanuel then challenges that concept.

“I think that it’s best that we raise our kids to see colour because there’s a beauty in colour and there’s a beauty in culture,” the former NFL star explains as Chip and Joanna nod. “As a white man becomes an adult, he won’t be able to decipher the difference between a black man who’s a threat and a black man who’s just black [if he’s been taught colour blindness].”

Thank you Emmanuel. The gaines family is listening.. https://t.co/5JfUZ3z6j0 — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 3, 2020

Chip also praises Emmanuel for his informative first “Uncomfortable” video in which he discusses race and racism that’s embedded into society.

“I think I’ve been blind to this reality for maybe my whole life,” the Texas native admits.

When it comes time for the couple’s children to get involved in the conversation, they don’t hold back. Chip and Joanna’s 10-year-old daughter, Emmie, asks Emmanuel if he is “afraid of white people.”

He then explains that he is “cautious,” using the metaphor of electricity and water, noting that both are essential to life but when combined can be deadly.

The group ends the almost 10-minute video with some hope for the future.

“We learn things as kids and it develops us as adults, which is why you all being here with your children is the most powerful thing because this conversation could be life-changing and not necessarily for their lives but for the life of someone who looks like me,” Emmanuel explains.

After Joanna shared the video of the conversation on her social media, Emmanuel commented, “You are one of a kind, my friend. Blessed to know you ❤️🧡.”

The family’s discussion with Emmanuel comes as people across America and around the world are having conversations about racial disparities and injustice.

