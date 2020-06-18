Dave Franco Makes His Directorial Debut With Vacation Thriller ‘The Rental’ Starring Dan Stevens, Wife Alison Brie

By Rachel West.

IFC Films
IFC Films

Dave Franco’s new thriller will have viewers thinking twice about booking a vacation getaway.

The “Neighbors” actor makes his feature-length directorial debut with “The Rental” starring Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, Sheila Vand, and his wife Alison Brie.

The horror movie focuses on two couples who rent a charming oceanside cottage for a celebratory weekend. The perfect getaway soon starts to go awry after encountering the cottage’s odd owner and the discovery of a camera hidden in the shower. The tranquillity of the weekend destroyed, things only get more sinister.

With a script co-written by Franco and writer-director Joe Swanberg, “The Rental” will be released in select theatres and VOD on July 24.

