Dave Franco Makes His Directorial Debut With Vacation Thriller ‘The Rental’ Starring Dan Stevens, Wife Alison Brie

Dave Franco’s new thriller will have viewers thinking twice about booking a vacation getaway.

The “Neighbors” actor makes his feature-length directorial debut with “The Rental” starring Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, Sheila Vand, and his wife Alison Brie.

The horror movie focuses on two couples who rent a charming oceanside cottage for a celebratory weekend. The perfect getaway soon starts to go awry after encountering the cottage’s odd owner and the discovery of a camera hidden in the shower. The tranquillity of the weekend destroyed, things only get more sinister.

With a script co-written by Franco and writer-director Joe Swanberg, “The Rental” will be released in select theatres and VOD on July 24.