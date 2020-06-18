Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Music Videos Get Remastered: See New And Old Visuals Side By Side

Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill is proving to be a timeless album and so are its accompanying videos.

The five landmark singles — “Ironic”, “You Oughta Know”, “Hand In My Pocket”, You Learn” and “Head Over Feet” — from Morissette’s international debut are all getting 4K remastered music videos. The Rhino YouTube channel posted a one-minute teaser showing just how much of a visual upgrade the music videos are getting after more than two decades.

The five music videos from Jagged Little Pill will be re-released in 4K resolution between June 26 and July 2.

Morissette, 46, will also release live performances from March 2020. The live performance release is in conjunction with the Jagged Little Pill (Deluxe) release on June 26, in honour of the album’s 25th anniversary.

There is so much more in the works for the Jagged Little Pill silver anniversary. The “Jagged Little Pill, Live” documentary will air for free on Morissette’s YouTube channel on Sunday, June 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT.

Morissette is scheduled to embark on a 2021 tour with the following Canadian dates: July 10 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto and July 12 at RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa.