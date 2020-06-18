Rosario Dawson Confirms She And Cory Booker Are Moving In Together: ‘I’m Excited’

Rosario Dawson is set to move in with her boyfriend Cory Booker after spending months apart due to the coronavirus crisis.

The actress confirmed during an interview with Jay and Silent Bob that she’d be heading to Newark, New Jersey, to be with the senator.

“I haven’t seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and DC,” Dawson told Kevin Smith at the Mooby’s Pop-Up in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Supports Boyfriend Cory Booker After He Suspends 2020 Presidential Campaign

The star, who has been on the West Coast taking care of her dad after he had surgery for pancreatic cancer last November, shared: “I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark.

“It’s time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense.”

“I’m excited,” she added.

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Discusses Her Decision To Give Up Alcohol And Marijuana In 2020

It’s thought Dawson and Booker have been dating since 2018.

The politician spoke about their romance on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, revealing whether it was awkward when they endorsed different Democratic candidates, insisting it was fine and just a “good faith disagreement.”

Despite their hectic schedules, the couple have managed to make time for one another. Booker previously told the Washington Post: “Look, both of us, you know, we’ve had relationships, but I’m not sure if I’ve ever fully given myself over to a relationship as much as I have with her and allowed myself to be as vulnerable.”

Dawson added, “For my whole life, I’ve always felt like, even when I got into a relationship, I was trying to be the centre of the storm and everything was just this maelstrom out there. But for the first time, I feel like I have someone in the centre of the storm with me,” People reported.