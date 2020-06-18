John Legend On George Floyd Video: We ‘See Our Family Members When That Happens’

John Legend says the death of George Floyd is a reminder that Black people in the singer’s life are in danger.

Legend sits down with “Willie Geist” for “Sunday TODAY” ahead of the release of his new album Bigger Love on Friday. The “All Of Me” singer speaks honestly about why the video of Floyd being aggressively detained by police is so upsetting to him.

RELATED: John Legend And The Musical Superheroes Behind His New Album

“We do see our family members when that happens,” Legend explains. “I’ve talked to so many of my friends about that video — the George Floyd video… And what they’ve said to me is, ‘What you have to understand, Willie, is that I see myself under that officer’s knee. I see my dad under that officer’s knee.'”

“Well, we do see our family members when that happens,” he continues. “My younger brother has a son, who’s 19 or 20-years-old, and I could see him in moments like that having a misunderstanding with officers.” Adding, “I worry for him. I worry for, particularly once they hit a certain age and their body is deemed as threatening to other people, they could experience that.”

RELATED: John Legend Covers Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’

Family is everything to Legend. He and his beloved wife, Chrissy Teigen, share two children: daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Bigger Love was written before the death of Floyd, but Legend believes his new project is more important now than ever.

“I think we’ve seen so many images of Black people in mourning and outrage. I feel like this album is kind of an antidote to that,” he says. “Though this album wasn’t written in response to what happened just now, I think we could all use a lift right now and some love right now and some joy.”