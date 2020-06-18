Kirsten Dunst And ‘Virgin Suicides’ Cast Reunite After Two Decades: ‘I Knew It Would Be Something Special’

It’s been 20 years since “The Virgin Suicides” premiered and the movie is still as powerful as ever.

This week, Entertainment Weekly hosted a reunion featuring the cast of the film, along with director Sofia Coppola to talk about the dark teen drama’s legacy.

Kirsten Dunst also appeared, alongside Josh Hartnett, A.J. Cook, Leslie Hayman, Chelse Swain and Hanna Hall.

“When I read the script, I was a little bit nervous because I was making out with all these guys in the script, and I just was overwhelmed and kind of a young 16-year-old,” Dunst recalled. “But when I met Sofia, I felt at ease, and I knew that this would be something special.”

Dunst also remember the complications of filming the iconic scene in which she sneaks out of her house to go makeout with Hartnett’s Trip Fontaine.

“The lights in the house would go off, and then I’d have to run out,” she said. “It was such a longwinded thing to get in the car, jump on Josh, his wig would fall off… Then I bit him once, I remember. It was just a mess.” RELATED: Kirsten Dunst Says ‘Spider-Man’ Producers Pressured Her To Fix Her Teeth

Hartnett also had fond memories of the shoot and what it did for his life and career.

“I think it was the beginning of me finding confidence as an adult,” he said. “Everything’s changed since then. It’s been almost 22 years since we shot it. That’s so many lifetimes; it’s absolutely insane. It was a transformative experience for me, and I’ve always said if anyone cares to ask, it’s probably my favourite filming experience.”

Coppola also revealed that she still has the wig Hartnett wore for his role.

“It’s in my storage!” she said.

“I forgot about what a pain in the ass the wig was,” Hartnett laughed.