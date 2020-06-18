Pamela Anderson Debuts Collab With Luxury Vegan Handbag Line Ashoka Paris

Pamela Anderson and Ashoka Paris have a brand new collaboration.

The “Baywatch” actress, 52, bares it all in the new photos promoting her handbag line with the French luxury vegan brand, showing some skin while showing off the gorgeous collection.

Teasing the products on Instagram, Anderson wrote, “Discover my new collection of bags created with the vegan leather goods brand @ashoka_veganbags.”

“This collection is in Apple Skin and is available in four colours,” she continued. “Brushed gold clasps, messages and pop art lining in recycled material.”

Adding, “This is an incredible collection.”

The handbags are currently on pre-order and are available at Ashoka’s website here.