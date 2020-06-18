Pamela Anderson Debuts Collab With Luxury Vegan Handbag Line Ashoka Paris

Pamela Anderson and Ashoka Paris have a brand new collaboration.
The “Baywatch” actress, 52, bares it all in the new photos promoting her handbag line with the French luxury vegan brand, showing some skin while showing off the gorgeous collection.
Teasing the products on Instagram, Anderson wrote, “Discover my new collection of bags created with the vegan leather goods brand @ashoka_veganbags.”
“This collection is in Apple Skin and is available in four colours,” she continued. “Brushed gold clasps, messages and pop art lining in recycled material.”
Adding, “This is an incredible collection.”
Découvrez ma nouvelle collection de sacs imaginée avec la jeune marque de maroquinerie vegan @ashoka_veganbags Cette collection est en Apple Skin et est disponible en 4 couleurs. Fermoirs originaux brossés et dorés, messages engagés, doublure pop art en matériau recyclé, c'est une collection incroyable Précommandez les sacs dès aujourd'hui sur www.ashokaparis.com
💋 Pamela Anderson x Ashoka Paris 💋 La Pamela Box est en précommande ! Rendez-vous sur notre site www.ashokaparis.com pour découvrir cette merveille réalisée en collaboration avec Pamela Anderson. Sa matière extérieure est en Apple Skin 🍎🍎🍎 , matière biosourcée et révolutionnaire réalisée à partir de déchets de pommes. Sa doublure intérieure "lips" reprend les lèvres stylisées de Pamela, ainsi que son slogan "Résiste !" fil conducteur de son inspiration. Elle est confectionnée à partir de bouteilles de plastique recyclées. Disponible en 4 couleurs intenses, noir, nude, terracotta et rouge, la Pamela Box se dote de 3 compartiments intérieurs, 2 poches dont une zippée et une poche arrière extérieure. Le petit plus : un duo de bandoulières, l'une ajustable en Apple Skin sur laquelle est embossé un message engagé, l'autre en Apple skin et chaîne laiton doré. Une part des ventes de la collection ira à la Pamela Anderson Foundation. The Pamela Box is on pre-order! Visit our website ashokaparis.com to discover this beautiful collaboration with Pamela Anderson. Its outside fabric is Apple Skin 🍎, a revolutionary biosourced material made from apple waste. Its Pop Art inner lining is made from recycled plastic bottles. Available in 4 intense colours, black, nude, terracotta and red, the Pamela Box has 3 inner compartments, 2 pockets, one of which is zipped, and a back outside pocket. As a bonus: a duo of shoulder straps, one adjustable in Apple Skin on which a committed message is embossed, the other in Apple skin and golden brass chain. Pre-order the bags on www.ashokaparis.com. A part of the sales of the collection will go to the Pamela Anderson Foundation. @pamelaanderson @carmeloredondofotografo @david.mateo.design #ashokaparis #pamelaanderson #pamelaandersonfans #pamelaandersonspain #activism #vegan #sacvegan #crueltyfree #cuirvegan #dontwearleather #veganfashion #fauxleather #govegan #petaapprovedvegan #recycled #animalfree #pamelaandersonSpain #perta_france #peta #chainbag #sacvegan #crueltyfree #cuirvegan #appleskin #veganbags #peta #peta_france #petafashionaward #restezchezvous #stayhome #vegan #chainbag #sacvegan #crueltyfree #cuirvegan
(in english below) Lancement de la collection Ashoka Paris x Pamela Anderson. Découvrez notre nouvelle collection imaginée en collaboration avec Pamela Anderson. Fabriquée en Apple Skin et déclinée en 4 couleurs, cette collection se distingue par ses fermoirs originaux, brossés et dorés, ses messages embossés et sa doublure pop Art. Une collection détonante à l'image de son égérie. Le Pamela Pouch, présenté ici en nude, est muni d'une chaîne dorée brossée. Sur l’intérieur du rabat un message rédigé par Pamela « RÉSISTE ! Inside every beautiful person is an activist wanting to defend the planet ». La doublure « lips », dans un style Pop Art, reprend les lèvres stylisées de Pamela, ainsi que son slogan RÉSISTE!, fil conducteur de son inspiration. Comme toutes les doublures utilisées par Ashoka Paris, cette dernière est réalisée à partir de plastique de bouteilles recyclées. Toute la ligne Ashoka Paris x Pamela Anderson, a été imaginée par Pamela Anderson, Ashoka Paris et le designer David Mateo. Depuis janvier 2019, nous nous sommes rencontrés à plusieurs reprises, nous avons beaucoup échangé, une soixantaine de croquis ont été esquissés. Plus de 200 heures de travail ont été nécessaires à la création de cette collection. Le Pamela Pouch et la Pamela Box sont les deux premiers sacs de cette collection retrouvez les dès aujourd'hui en précommande sur notre site www.ashokaparis.com. Nous vous présenterons prochainement les autres sacs de cette collection capsule. Le Pamela Backpack, un sac à dos chic et élégant et le Pamela Shopping, un cabas raffiné et de grande taille. Une part des ventes de la collection ira à la Pamela Anderson Foundation. Launch of the Ashoka Paris x Pamela Anderson collection. Discover our new collection designed in collaboration with Pamela Anderson. Made in Apple Skin and available in 4 colours, this collection is distinguished by its original, brushed and golden clasps, its embossed messages and its pop art lining. An explosive collection in the image of its muse. The Pamela Pouch, presented here in nude, has a brushed gold chain. On the inside of the flap is a message written by Pamela "RESIST!….
💋 Pamela Anderson x Ashoka Paris 💋 (in english below) Osez la couleur avec le Pamela Pouch terracotta, une teinte estivale qui apportera luminosité et gaieté à votre allure en été …. comme en hiver. Extérieur en Apple Skin 🍎 doublure intérieure faite à partir de bouteilles plastique ♻️ recyclées. Le Pamela Pouch est en pré-commande sur notre site www.ashokaparis.com ❤ Choose the colour with the Pamela Pouch terracotta, a summery tint that will bring brightness and cheerfulness to your look in summer … as in winter. Exterior in Apple Skin 🍎inner lining made from recycled ♻️ plastic bottles The Pamela Pouch is available for pre-order ❤ on our website www.ashokaparis.com. @pamelaanderson @carmeloredondofotografo #ashokaparis #pamelaanderson #pamelaandersonfans #pamelaandersonSpain #activism #pouchbag #clutchbag #clutchbags #chainbag #vegan #sacvegan #veganbags #crueltyfree #animalfree #loveanimals #dontwearleather #veganfashion #govegan #fauxleather #pellemela #cuirvegan #appleskin #recycled #petaapprovedvegan #peta #peta_france #petauk #petafashionaward #petadeutschland #veganfrance
The handbags are currently on pre-order and are available at Ashoka’s website here.