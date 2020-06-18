Tove Lo Cuddles Up To Her Dog In Adorable PETA Ad, Urges People To ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’

Tove Lo is the latest celebrity teaming up with PETA U.K. to encourage people to “adopt, don’t shop.”

Lo can be seen cuddling up to her rescue dog, Elliotte, in an adorable new ad.

“Elliotte and I have a special bond,” the singer explains. “My parents and I rescued him from the streets of Spain 10 years ago, and it was one of the best decisions of our lives. He went from being scared of everyone and everything to the most cuddly and curious little dog in just a few weeks. It was amazing to see that transformation!”

Before she had #SunshineKitty, @ToveLo had rescue dog Elliotte! The superstar singer and her pup have teamed up with PETA for a new #AdoptDontShop campaign. pic.twitter.com/Cx92P4pQwH — PETA UK (@PETAUK) June 18, 2020

PETA says that every year, more than 6 million dogs and cats end up in U.S. animal shelters, and about half of them have to be euthanized because they are too far gone or there aren’t enough good homes for them all.

“So if you have the time, patience, and resources to provide an animal with a loving home, remember always to adopt—don’t shop!” the musician says. “And please support local shelters—they need our help now more than ever.”

Lo also urged her fans to “adopt, don’t shop” in an Instagram video recently, posting:

The likes of Sia, Pink, Nohah Cyrus, Morrissey and Paul McCartney are among a long list of celebs to have voiced their support for PETA over the years.