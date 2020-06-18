Tenille Townes Announces ‘Big Hearts For Big Kids’ Benefit Concert Featuring Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley And More

Canada’s own Tenille Townes has just announced the star-studded lineup for her annual “Big Hearts For Big Kids” benefit concert.

This year’s virtual event will feature special at-home performances from Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Lori McKenna, Chrissy Metz, John Osborne and Lucie Silvas.

Townes will also be performing songs off her highly anticipated debut album The Lemonade Stand, which arrives June 26.

The “Somebody’s Daughter” singer first started the fundraiser 10 years ago and it has raised over $1.9 million for Sunrise House, a local youth shelter in her hometown of Grand Prairie, Alb.

“It is a dream to be bringing ‘Big Hearts For Big Kids’ to Nashville, to be lifting up youth who need us in the world right now and celebrating with music from artists that I admire so much,” says the singer. “Watching the way this event has grown in my hometown over the past 10 years has shaped me and taught me what people coming together through music can really do.”

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Sunrise House as well as Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s Troop 6000, an initiative that supports girls without permanent housing.

The benefit concert will be available to stream via Townes’ YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages on Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Donations for both foundations can be made at bigheartsforbigkids.com.