Nickelodeon Buys ‘The Smurfs’ Rebooted Animated Series

“The Smurfs” are back.

The popular children’s network bought the rights to the beloved blue creatures, gearing up for a rebooted animated series set to premiere in 2021.

All the loveable Smurf characters will make appearances in the upcoming series, including Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and more. Nickelodeon promises adventure-packed episodes full of the classic Smurf humour.

Nickelodeon will also launch a line of merchandise hitting shelves following the premiere, featuring toys, stationery, apparel and accessories.

“’The Smurfs’ have entertained generations of kids and families globally, and we are thrilled to bring these identifiable characters, their stories and universal themes of cooperation, sharing and caring for their community to Nickelodeon,” said Layla Lewis, senior vice president of global acquisitions and content partnerships in a statement.

The rebooted series will be directed by William Renaud (“Casper’s Scare School”) and will be written by Peter Saisselin (“Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks”) and Amy Serafin (“Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks”).

“The Smurfs” first made their debut in 1981 in the original animated series that ran for eight years.

In 2011 they made it to the big screen with the animated feature “Smurfs”, before launching sequels including 2013’s “The Smurfs 2” and 2017’s “Smurfs: The Lost Village”.

No word yet on the voice cast for the rebooted series.