Tinashe Shuns Urban Music Genre: ‘The Music Industry Is Designed To Segregate’

Tinashe says it is time to do away with the Urban music category and elevate people of colour in the music industry.

The 27-year-old artist championed an article by Rolling Stone discussing the elimination of “urban” music. The conversation comes as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to push against systematic racism in the U.S. and abroad.

& in an attempt to make my sound more pop department friendly, the public rejected it, I lost my spirit/ inspiration as a creative, &had to part ways with the label entirely. Luckily I’ve thrived as an independent artist, but I know first hand how insidious & traumatizing this is — TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 18, 2020

“This article is spot on— I’ve been saying it for YEARS. The music industry is designed to segregate and that needs to end,” Tinashe tweeted on Thursday. “As a Black woman, I fought hard [as f**k], for years, to be considered ‘pop’ by my label without changing my sound because of the inevitable ceiling I felt was put on the urban and rhythmic departments.”

“The pop department didn’t find my music acceptable so I moulded it for them,” the singer added. “In an attempt to make my sound more pop department friendly, the public rejected it, I lost my spirit [and] inspiration as a creative, and had to part ways with the label entirely. Luckily, I’ve thrived as an independent artist, but I know first hand how insidious and traumatizing this is.”

I want to add to this that it wasn’t fully their “fault” as it is also the responsibility of radio programmers, iheartradio, steaming service playlists, and people who book award shows performances and talk show performances that systemically play a part in this — TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 18, 2020

Tinashe punctuated her argument by asserting the onus does not fall entirely on the music labels, but the music industry as a whole.

“I want to add to this that it wasn’t fully their ‘fault’ as it is also the responsibility of radio programmers, iHeartRadio, steaming service playlists, and people who book award shows performances and talk show performances that systemically play a part in this,” she concluded.