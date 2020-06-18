Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Maday In Surprise Ceremony

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday are officially married.

Symoné revealed the exciting news on Instagram, posting an array of photos from their special day.

The “That’s So Raven” star shared, “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!”

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” she added, alongside an adorable snap. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Symoné continued, “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

The actress, who was on “The Cosby Show” from age 3, previously opened up about not speaking out about her sexuality due to her being in the public eye from a very young age.

“Being on television sets from age 3 till age 30, I’m more comfortable there,” she explained during the 2016 docuseries “It Got Better”. “I know what lines I’m supposed to say. Somebody else picks my clothes for me. I have makeup done. I have hair done. And you create a family with these people that sometimes are closer to you than your own family. I was branded at such a young age.”

Despite knowing she was attracted to women at age 12, Symoné went on, “I kind of pushed myself to open myself up to look for boys. I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter. It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symoné brand.”