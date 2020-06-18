Russell Wilson On How His Late Father’s Words On Systemic Racism Will Be Showcased At 2020 ESPYS 

The 2020 ESPY Awards will be shifting the focus from outstanding athletic achievement to powerful conversations that address systemic racism head on.

“We’ll definitely acknowledge that in a really powerful way,” Seattle Seahawks quarterback and co-host of this year’s virtual award show Russell Wilson told ET Canada. “Athletes are blessed to be able to play the game, but we’re also blessed to be able to help change the culture and help influence and impact, and hopefully we’ll get to do that with this year’s ESPYS.”

The Super Bowl winning athlete won’t be putting the team on his back alone this award season though. Wilson will be joined by three-time WNBA champ and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird and 2019 World Cup hero Megan Rapinoe.

“It’s going to be Father’s Day on the day of the ESPYS and it makes me think about all the lessons my dad has taught me from how to throw a ground ball… to how to always get up early and train hard, all the way to my education and the reality of what we’re going through right now,” Wilson said of his late father. “Being a young, African American, Black boy, when I went into a store, I put my hands into my pockets. That was a real thing so for me to be able to host the ESPYS with Megan and Sue on Father’s Day, in the midst of everything that’s going on, I’m grateful that I had a father figure that could prepare me for moments like this, just to be able to try to uplift people”

Like so many other events, the 2020 ESPYS will have a much different look this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, the show will be produced virtually from the homes of the three hosts, as well as, the homes of top athletes like Simone Biles, Tom Brady and Steph Curry. And while athlete activism as the country grapples with the need for racial equality in sports and beyond will definitely be at the centre of the conversation, the annual award show promises to still make room for lighthearted segments, comedic moments and of course, sports highlights.

This year’s ceremony will also include the Sports Humanitarian Awards, which launched six years ago. Among the honours given are the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award presented by Anthem Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

As for why you should watch the virtual award show during a year of little to no sports, Rapinoe jokes, “let’s be honest, you’re not watching anything else.”

The 2020 ESPYS will air on ESPN June 21 at 9 p.m. ET.