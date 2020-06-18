First Look At ‘Snyder Cut’ Of ‘Justice League’ Teases Villainous God Darkseid

Director Zack Snyder is revealing the first look at the much-hyped “Snyder Cut” of his 2017 film “Justice League”.

Posting a teaser on his Twitter account, the video shows Darkseid, the god that was meant to serve as the film’s main villain. After Snyder withdrew from the film over a family tragedy, the focus of the film’s villain was shifted to Steppenwolf. The clip shows Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman at the site of ancient ruins before giving our first look at Darkseid fronting an army.

Fans have clamoured for the “Snyder Cut” of the movie for some time and will finally get to see the new version on HBO Max in 2021.

Jason Momoa also teased the “Snyder Cut” on Instagram, revealing that as Aquaman he gets to see the new version before anyone else.

More clips from the film are set to be shared at the DC FanDome online event in August.