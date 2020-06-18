Kevin Hart Is Making Social Distancing Fun With ‘Celebrity Game Face’

Kevin Hart is bringing people together, virtually.

On Thursday, E! dropped the first preview of the comedian’s new game show special “Celebrity Game Face”.

“With the games postponed, I’m bringing all the indoor games to E!,” Hart says in the preview. “Three celebrity couples battle it out over a handful of outrageous games, all for charity.”

Airing Monday, July 6, the special features Hart and his wife Eniko along with Terry and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale.

“The Harts lead the teams through a hilarious game night full of fun, fresh and wildly unexpected moments, as the celebrities engage in a range of ridiculous physical challenges that viewers can play along at home,” the official description reads. “The pairs will show off their teenage dance moves in a tik ‘talk’ challenge, feed each other a messy meal with a twist, attempt to interpret what their partners are saying while their mouths are full and race through their homes to find unexpected items to solve riddles.”

The winning couple at the end of the night will be awarded the coveted “Hart of a Champion” trophy, modelled to look like a baby Kevin Hart.