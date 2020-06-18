‘Hanna’ Season 2 Trailer Unveils ‘Second Phase’ Of Lethal Plot

Emmy nominated “Hanna” is back with bigger stakes in Season 2.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer for the action-drama starring Esme Creed-Milles. Heading into Season 2, Hanna has discovered she is not the only young woman with her elite skill-set.

The Utrax program, co-starring Joel Kinnaman, has an entire roster of highly-skilled trainees who are preparing to reach a lethal “second phase.”

“Hanna” Season 2 premieres July 3 with eight one-hour episodes.