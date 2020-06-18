Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music: ‘I Can’t Wait For You To Hear What We’ve Been Working On’

Chef Jennifer Lopez always has something cooking and new music is on the menu.

Lopez teased a new song or project in an Instagram post on Thursday. In the picture, JLo, 50, is sitting in the studio while sporting headphones and totally in the zone while listening to a song.

“I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve been working on,” Lopez captioned the Instagram post.

There is no release date for Lopez’s new music, but check out that dope bedazzled water bottle in the second photo.