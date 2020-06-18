Ladies Of ‘The Talk’ To Host The Daytime Emmys

CBS has finally revealed who’ll be hosting this year’s primetime edition of the Daytime Emmy Awards — all five of them!

This year’s daytime Emmys will be hosted by the ladies of Global‘s “The Talk”, with Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond tapped to emcee the first-ever virtual edition of the award show honouring the best in daytime television.

According to a press release from CBS, the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will mark the 14th time the award gala has been broadcast on CBS, and the first time that awards will be presented virtually, with hosts, recipients and special guests all participating from their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the Daytime Emmys will air on Friday, June 26.

Meanwhile, “The Talk” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global.