‘Black-ish’ Returning Earlier Than Scheduled In Light Of ‘Recent Monumental Events’

The ABC network has unveiled its fall TV schedule, which featured an unexpected surprise: the early return of “black-ish”

The seventh season of the sitcom hit wasn’t expected to debut until midseason, but given the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests that’s fuelled an international conversation racism, network execs decided to bring the timely series back early.

The groundbreaking series, created by Kenya Barris, has utilized comedy to spark discussions of race and what it means to be Black in America, including episodes about Juneteenth and “the talk” that Black parents have with their children about how to behave when they encounter police.

According to ABC’s announcement, “black-ish” will be joining the Wednesday night lineup “when the 2020-2021 primetime schedule premieres.”

“’black-ish’ has a long-standing history of shining a light on current events and honouring Black voices through the lens of the Johnson family,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke in a statement. “After speaking with Kenya and our creative partners, we decided it was important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time, so we are adjusting our premiere schedule and are committed to doing whatever it takes to bring this series back as soon as we possibly can. Following recent monumental events, it’s imperative that the dialogue continues and empowers viewers to raise their voices, and there is no other show that does that like ‘black-ish’.”

Added Barris: “We are incredibly grateful to Karey, Dana and Peter for recognizing the importance of ‘black-ish’ in this moment and applaud them for making the necessary shifts to bring the show back as soon as possible. While the last few months have felt overwhelming at times, they have also underscored just how important it is that Black voices are not only heard but empowered and amplified as well; and our entire ‘black-ish’ team is humbled to be a small part of telling our stories and are excited to get back to these conversations.”

ABC has yet to determine when its fall schedule will begin.