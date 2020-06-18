‘Hair Love’ Creator Matthew Cherry Secures TV Deal

Fresh off his Oscar win earlier this year, Matthew Cherry signed a first-look development deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

The former football player turned director and filmmaker won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for “Hair Love” – a story of an African-American father trying to learn how to do his daughter’s hair.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Warner Bros. Television family in this exciting new capacity,” Cherry said in a statement via Variety. “It’s an important time to be a Black creative working in this industry, and I look forward to creating impactful projects and partnering with other talented marginalized voices in our community.”

Cherry made the change from athlete to an entertainment career in 2007. Just a few of his projects include his first feature film, “The Last Fall”, as well as directing episodes of “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish,” “The Unicorn,” “Saved By The Bell” and “The Last O.G.”.