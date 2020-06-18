‘Wedding Crashers’ Director David Dobkin Teases A Sequel

It is hard to imagine that it has been 15 years since “Wedding Crashers” came into our lives.

The perfect comedic performances by Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Bradley Cooper, Isla Fisher and Christopher Walken kept us wanting more. And now we could get our wish with a possible sequel coming.

And while the movie is timeless, director David Dobkin is playing with the idea of a follow up flick.

“Everybody keeps hitting me up about a ‘Wedding Crashers’ sequel,” Dobkin told Collider. “We don’t have a script that we’re there with yet. For many, many years every year I got offered to do the sequel, there were some very big deals on the table. And none of us wanted to do a retread of the same movie again. Anything within those first years that we talked about was the same movie, and we were like, ‘Why?’ Financially I probably shouldn’t have done that, but I did [laughs]. And Vince and Owen didn’t want to do it either.”

However, times have changed and now Dobkin has a new story he wants to tell.

“10 years later, when I was asked again and I hung up the phone after saying no, I thought about it and I’m like, ‘Well I’d be curious what it’d be like for guys in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world,” he said. “What a weird, difficult, challenging story that is.’ And as long as there’s a real story in the middle of it, to me, it can be a movie.”

“So we’ll see. We started noodling on it a while ago. We’re unclear yet. Vince has to read it and Owen has to read it. I saw something that seemed like a good start. But there’s no rush to go make that movie,” Dobkin concluded.